× IMPD at third Saturday shooting, homicide detectives called

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of the third shooting that took place on Saturday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of N. Michigan Rd. on the northwest side.

IMPD says the victim is not dead, but serious enough that homicide detectives were called out to investigate.

Earlier today, police officers were investigating two other shootings. A fatal shooting on the near northeast side and a “wild west” shooting at a northwest side gas station.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.