IMPD: Woman shot inside KFC on northwest side, homicide detectives at scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of the third shooting that took place on Saturday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a KFC, located in the 7200 block of N. Michigan Rd. on the northwest side.

IMPD says a woman was shot and is in “very serious” condition. Homicide detectives were called out to investigate.

They were initially dispatched on the report of a fight. Shortly after, officers were dispatched to the same location on the report of a man with a gun.

The woman was found shot and has been sent to St. Vincent.

Earlier today, police officers were investigating two other shootings. A fatal shooting on the near northeast side and a “wild west” shooting at a northwest side gas station.