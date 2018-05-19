× Newly stationed USS Indianapolis sailors attend Breakfast at the Brickyard

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – It was an early start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this morning for an annual tradition.

Hundreds gathered for the 60th anniversary of the 500’s Festival’s Breakfast at the Brickyard.

More than 70 mayors from around the state came together with business leaders, and racing fans at the plaza pavilion.

This year’s honored guest was former Indy 500 driver Sarah Fisher.

She’s a nine time 500 starter and a successful business owner who says from a young age, she knew racing was in her blood.

“It’s in my heart. It’s in the heart of the family I’m a part of. The giant O’Gara family, and my husband Andy. My daughter Zoe is here with me. It’ s very much in our family’s blood, and will very much be a part of our family,” Fisher said.

Sailors from the new USS Indianapolis also attended the festivities.

The LCS ship is gearing up to be deployed out of Wisconsin and her crew has been recently trained and stationed on the ship.

One of the best moments of this morning’s Breakfast at the Brickyard? Getting to honor and recognize individuals stationed on the USS Indianapolis. Thanks for taking the time to share your stories — Steph loved meeting you all! pic.twitter.com/bbs2Up180v — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 19, 2018

A big congratulations to Natalie Murdock who was crowned this year’s queen scholar and will be receiving a scholarship from the 500 Festival.