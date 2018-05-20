× 89-year-old man dies following head-on crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – An 89-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Saturday in rural Jackson County.

Just before 6:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of US 31 and CR 275 N on the report of a vehicle accident.

After an investigation, it was determined a 2004 Chevy Cavalier, driven by Herbert Hollin, 89, of Crothersville, crossed the US 31 center line and struck a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Jeffrey Haag, 58, of Seymour.

Hollin was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.

Passengers in both of the cars were hospitalized with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, US 31 was closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and cleanup.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. Investigators believe a possible medical condition may have led to Herbert Hollin’s vehicle crossing the center line.