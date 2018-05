Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In a tight race for Senate, how influential a role will Vice President Pence play in this November's election?

And what's our panel saying about the latest poll showing Mike Braun with a one-point lead over Sen. Joe Donnelly?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Elise Shrock and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the race for Senate, the special session at the Statehouse, and the call for a needle exchange in Marion County.