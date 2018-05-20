IN Focus: VP discusses school shooting, tax reform, Senate race during Indy visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence returned to his home state Friday to tout GOP tax reform and hold a fundraiser for Senate candidate Mike Braun.

The vice president and his wife also visited with members of the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division at Stout Field.

The vice president spoke about tax reform at event hosted by America First Policies, discussing the recently passed tax cuts and what they mean for Hoosiers.

Pence was also critical of Braun's opponent, Sen. Joe Donnelly for voting against the GOP tax bill.

After the event, Pence hosted a private fundraiser in Indianapolis for a number of candidates, including Braun, Missouri attorney general candidate Josh Hawley and Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Jim Renacci.

The cost to attend the fundraiser ranged from $1,500 to $25,000 per person.

In the video above, hear what Pence had to say about Friday's school shooting in Texas, and Donnelly's vote against the GOP tax bill.