Red Skelton museum exhibit showcases his love of travel, art

VINCENNES, Ind. — A museum devoted to the life of Indiana-born comedian Red Skelton is putting a spotlight on his love of travel and his artistic skills.

The exhibit at the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy showcases colorful paintings Skelton painted after visits to Japan and European nations.

A slideshow of his travel photos is displayed at the Vincennes museum atop some of Skelton’s old battered suitcases.

Curator Mark Kratzner’s inspiration for the exhibit came from the keys to various cities Skelton collected during his travels, often accompanied by his wife, Lothian.

Kratzner tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial he “wanted to show that Red enjoyed his family life with vacations.”

Skelton died in 1997 at age 84. He was known for his characters such as Freddie the Freeloader, on “The Red Skelton Show.”