× Scattered storm chances to start the week

Our stable atmosphere today finally broke down and let a few storms grow. A few spotty showers and t-storms have been popping up on Live Guardian Radar this evening. Those have mainly stayed to the south and eastern portions of our viewing area.

A few spotty showers or t-storms are possible this evening but chances are slim. Our next best chance for showers and storms will come Monday afternoon.

Isolated strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

If you’re planning to do any work out doors, just like these past several days, we will have quite a bit of dry time. However, your best bet will be to get your outdoor work done during the morning hours.

It will be another hot one with temperatures back in the 80’s Monday afternoon.

Don’t forget the sunblock. The UV index tomorrow will be in the moderate to high range. You can easily burn within 30 minutes without any protection on your skin.

80’s are sticking around in the forecast. So far, we’ve had fourteen 80° days. The record is 21.

With this weeks forecast, we could be tying that and then breaking it as we head into next week.