Stormy end to the weekend; summer-like heat returns this week

We started off this Sunday with areas of fog and even a couple light showers in our northern counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to central Indiana today. Light showers moved into our western counties during the late morning hours. Earlier in the morning, this wave of activity triggered a couple severe thunderstorm warnings in central Illinois and produced gusty winds. The system has weakened, but it will bring a chance for rain earlier in the day.

Scattered showers will be possible midday and through the afternoon hours. Thunderstorms may also develop over the Indianapolis area today. The severe weather threat is low, but a couple strong thunderstorms may form late in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may create gusty winds, small hail and bring heavy downpours.

If you’re heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today for Pole Day, you will want to have an umbrella again! Light rain and occasionally thunderstorms will be around the area today as highs climb into the mid-80s this afternoon.

More showers and thunderstorms will arrive at the start of the work week. The rainfall should begin to move out late Tuesday with higher pressure building back into the area midweek. There is going to be a lot of sunshine Wednesday through Friday, however, temperatures will jump up into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. The weather is looking hot and humid for Carb Day at the track. Showers and thunderstorms appear in the forecast next weekend.