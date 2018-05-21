× A few storms this evening, Severe thunderstorm watch til 11 pm

FEW STORMS EARLY

A Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 11 pm for a 8 counties in central Indiana.

Scattered showers and a few t-storms are possible early Monday evening. The northeast bound showers and t-storms in south-central Indiana prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Morgan and Johnson county before 5 PM. The warming extended into most of Johnson county. One storm in Greene county produced 1″ diameter hail.

The rain will be selective and the threat will diminish thorough early this evening. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will end before 12 am.

WARM MAY ROLLS ON

May 2018 continued to be the warmest in 122 years and has produced the most 80-degree days in years. Above normal days are expected through the rest of the month. May 2018 will likley end as the warmest on record!

Hotter and more humid air follows a beautiful stretch of weather mid-week. Looking ahead toward Carb Day and for the entire Memorial Day weekend Rain chances are still a possibility for race day. We will monitor.