Driver fatigue leads to early morning rush hour crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Driver fatigue is being listed as the cause of a single car accident on the city’s south side just before the start of the Monday morning rush hour.

The female driver told Fox 59 that she had just come off a 10 work shift at Amazon and was on her way home when she fell asleep as she was exiting off northbound I-65 onto Southport Road.

Her car drove up on the guard rail before clearing it and crashed into a traffic signal box at the edge near the intersection.

The driver was not injured however her vehicle sustained considerable front end damage.