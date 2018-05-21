× IPL 500 Festival Parade to cap off a week of Indy 500 events in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis 500 fan fare will reach new heights this week with several activities scheduled in downtown Indianapolis almost every day.

The highlight of the week will be the IPL 500 Festival Parade which will take place Saturday, May 26th.

300,000 spectators from around the country are expected to come to downtown for the 62nd IPL 500 Festival Parade, led by Grand Marshals Abby Abel and Mitch Bonar, which starts at noon. Local celebrities, costumed characters, floats, marching bands, giant balloons and the 33 starting drivers of the Indianapolis 500 will be a part of this years parade.

Street closures for the parade will begin at 6:00 a.m. Saturday and last until about 5:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Other events happening in downtown include:

Wednesday, May 23

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the center block of Georgia Street (between Illinois and Meridian streets) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.



Friday, May 25

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The 500 Festival Memorial Service will result in the closure of Michigan and North streets between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets and partial closure of Pennsylvania and Meridian streets; all from 5:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

The IPL 500 Festival Parade will result in many street closures along and around the parade route. Vermont Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. All streets will be reopened by 7 p.m.

The Snake Pit Ball, being held at the Indianapolis Roof Ball Room, may cause delays on Washington Street as well as meter closures in the evening.

The Meco 500 Parade private After Party will take place on Georgia Street. Georgia Street’s east block between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will be completely closed from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Bike to the 500 leaving from the Indianapolis City Market will cause the total closure of Market Street between Delaware and Alabama streets. Partial closures will happen on Delaware Street from Market to Michigan streets; Michigan Street from Delaware to Cossell streets; Cossell Street from Michigan to 10th streets and 10th Street from Cossell to Main Street. All closings and partial closings are from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

Special Events ‘

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.