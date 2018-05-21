PHOTOS | Drivers Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power on the front row

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Making it to the front row certainly has its advantages.

Drivers Ed Carpenter, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power posed with their racing team Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the traditional front row photo. The drivers were all smiles ahead of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Carpenter edged out Pagenaud to win the pole position for this year’s race. It’s the third time Carpenter has won the pole.

One photo shows the drivers holding up their national flags–U.S. for Carpenter, France for Pageneud and Australia for Power.

Practice resumes Monday at IMS. Indy 500 drivers will hit the track from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Indy Lights drivers are scheduled to practice from 4:30 p.m. through 6 p.m.