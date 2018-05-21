× Police arrest New Palestine High School guidance counselor for stealing prescription drugs

NEW PALESTINE, Ind.– Police arrested a New Palestine High School guidance counselor after administrators discovered prescription medicine had been stolen from the school.

After discovering the theft from a locked cabinet in the school’s clinic, school officials provided the information to New Palestine police.

Michelle Long was arrested Monday evening on one count of theft. The school district removed Long from her duties and says it has increased security and surveillance in school clinics.

The Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County said it will continue to cooperate and assist with the investigation.