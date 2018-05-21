× Police: Florida couple stole motorized shopping scooter from Walmart, drove to bar

LARGO, Fla. – A Florida couple stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart and drove it to a local bar, police say.

According to WFLA, the incident happened Thursday. Security cameras captured footage of Jeffrey Robert Sabiel, 50, and Santa Marie Walters, 32, taking the motorized cart from the store and driving off.

The couple headed west; after the theft was reported, police found the cart outside a sports bar and located the couple.

They initially denied stealing the cart but later admitted it, police said. Both were arrested on charges of grand theft and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.