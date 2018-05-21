× Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a suspect in connection with one of several shootings from over the weekend.

On May 19, officers were called to 24th and Sheldon Streets and found Byron Davenport Jr., 44, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect, 44-year-old Harold Pulliam, was identified by IMPD publicly Monday evening. An arrest warrant for murder has been issued and police are asking for help in locating him.

Pulliam is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.