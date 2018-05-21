Protesters lock themselves to gates at governor’s mansion as part of nationwide poverty campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Protesters locked themselves to the gates of the Governor's mansion Monday as part of a national movement.

The protesters are with the Poor People's Campaign, which is working to bring attention to poverty across the nation.

Demonstrators with the same cause blocked traffic at the intersection of Ohio Street and Capitol Avenue last week. Police arrested 14 of them them after they ignored demands to clear the street.

So far, no arrests have been made in this protest.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was not at the residence Monday. He is currently in Europe on a trade mission.

Protesters say they plan to take part in other events in the coming weeks to raise awareness about policies that need to change. The final event will be a rally in Washington, D.C.