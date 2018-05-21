Radar turns active today, as storm threat increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nice, mild and mainly dry start this morning across central Indiana! Always a great way to start a Monday morning. Temperatures are comfortable and the skies should remain mostly clear through mid-morning. Clouds will begin to thicken this afternoon, as the storm threat rises steadily.

The combination of heat, high dew points and positioning of a frontal boundary with accompanying low should be enough to get storms going. There is a slight risk for severe storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with damaging winds possible.

The pattern begins to settle midweek, as sunshine builds in, along with the heat! Expect a hot end to the workweek and humid, unsettled weather for holiday/race weekend! Summer is here...