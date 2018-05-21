Ten people shot during violent weekend in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Ten people have been shot across Indianapolis since Saturday morning, and three of those victims have died. Several others are still in critical condition.

“It has been a weekend of unnecessary, senseless violence,” said IMPD Major Craig McCartt.

Sunday afternoon, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near 52nd Street and I-465. A 30-year-old was also shot there and left with “major injuries,” according to police.

“We don’t know the motives on all of them,” said McCartt, “but some of them have just been silly arguments that have escalated to this violence”

The violence started up Saturday, when 45-year-old Byron Davenport Jr., was shot and killed on Sheldon Avenue.

Two others were critically injured during a shootout at a Speedway gas station on Georgetown Road. Then a woman was seriously injured after being shot inside a KFC on Michigan Road.

Overnight, police say a man walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Another man, 21-year-old Deshawn Wilson, according to police, was dropped off at Eskenazi Hospital by his girlfriend after being shot near Michigan Road and Lynn Street.

Police say they also found a 19-year shot on East 21st street around 11:30 p.m.

And police say 48-year-old Dwayne Lipscomb was shot to death at a house on Lilly Lane. Authorities are looking for a 35-year-old suspect they say is responsible.

“As a community we need to change that,” said McCartt, “so obviously the police department can’t do it all, which is why we’re asking for the community’s help.”

For some community leaders, it all feels like a broken record playing the same morbid song over and over.

“Not only disturbing, it seems like it’s just a repeat from last year,” said community leader Rev. Malachi Walker.

Last year saw a record number of homicides for the city of Indianapolis with 175. Walker says more has to be done to get everyone, but in particular young people, thinking differently about how to solve their problems.

“People got to understand that there’s other ways to handle disputes,” said Walker, “and picking up guns and taking someone’s life is not the answer to it.”

Walker says more programming is needed to keep young people out of trouble.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.