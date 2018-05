× VIDEO: Carpenter stops by FOX59 studio to talk about capturing Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FOX59 driver analyst Ed Carpenter won the pole for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s the third time in the last six years the driver of the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet will lead the field to green in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

After surviving an exciting Fast Nine Shootout, Carpenter joined Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan in studio on the red couch.