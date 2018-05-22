5 people taken to hospital after car overturns during east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals after a Tuesday morning crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash involved two vehicles at 30th Street and Bolton Avenue. Police said it appeared one vehicle turned in front of the other, but one of the drivers claimed there was an obstructed view.

One of the cars overturned after impact; police said the other car would had to have been traveling at “significant speed” in order for that to happen.

Five people were inside the cars, including children ages 1, 10 and 15. The three children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The two adults were taken to area hospitals.

The injuries appeared to be limited to abrasions, bumps and bruises, and police didn’t believe any of the injuries were life-threatening.

Westbound 30th Street was blocked for crash reconstruction and cleanup.