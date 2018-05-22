× Anthem to keep headquarters in downtown Indianapolis, plans $20 million renovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Insurer Anthem Inc. announced plans Tuesday to keep its headquarters in Indianapolis.

The insurance company said it would invest $20 million to renovate its downtown Indianapolis facility on Virginia Avenue in order to house new corporate offices.

Once renovations are complete later this year, Anthem’s new headquarters will house more than 2,600 employees. The company has more than 2,300 additional employees at other locations around the state.

The company announced earlier this year that it would leave its building on Monument Circle once the lease expired.

Gail K. Boudreaux, president and CEO of Anthem, said Indianapolis has served as the company’s home since its founding 75 years ago.

“We are excited that our new headquarters will be a state-of-the art building that reflects our proud history and creates a dynamic work environment that will support our goal of leading our industry through continued growth, innovation, and, most importantly, providing a healthier future for all Americans,” Boudreaux said in a statement.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was “thrilled” that Anthem will continue its long-term commitment to the city and state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Anthem has been an “anchor” in the Indy community for decades.