× Carmel family celebrates big win after Congress passes bill to expand childhood cancer research

CARMEL, Ind. – An Indiana family is celebrating a win with Congress. The U.S. House just passed the “STAR Act.”

The Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act focuses on expanding opportunities for childhood cancer research, improving efforts to identify and track childhood cancer incidences, and enhancing the quality of life for childhood cancer survivors.

It is the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever approved by Congress. It now heads to President Trump’s desk.

Josh and Tracey Blackmore have been advocating for the bill ever since their 6-year-old son Brooks died of cancer two years ago.

They were even in Washington D.C. recently, meeting with Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young and Congresswoman Susan Brooks.