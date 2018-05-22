× Columbus police arrest woman accused of disregarding bus stop arm

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested a woman accused of passing a school bus that had stopped to let children off.

Police say an officer was traveling south in the 700 block of Jonesville Road around 2:50 p.m. when a school bus full of children stopped in front of him.

The officer said the bus stop arm was extended and the bus lights were flashing red when a car disregarded the bus arm and continued north on Jonesville Road.

The officer said he pulled over the driver who was identified as 30-year-old Lyzette Berrios Torres, of Columbus. She was driving without a license and placed under arrest.

She was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail, and she faces preliminary charges of operating without a license and reckless driving.

Indiana State Police revealed last week that more than 3,000 drivers disregarded school bus stop warnings in just one day.

Columbus PD Lt. D. Matthew Harris told FOX59, “We do receive complaints from time to time about these types of dangerous violations and take enforcement action when we observe them occur. We also communicate often with the Bartholomew County School Corporation about ways we can help keep our students safe.”