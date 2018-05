× Southbound I-65 reopens near State Road 39 in Lebanon after crash

LEBANON, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says all southbound lanes of I-65 have reopened near State Road 39 after a crash.

The location of the crash is just south of Lebanon, at the 139 mile marker.

No word on any injuries at this time. The lanes reopened around 4 p.m.