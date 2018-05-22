× Hamilton County crime reports just a click away with new website partnership

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Hamilton County residents can track crime in their neighborhood with a new tool.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a partnership with CrimeReports.com, a website that provides interactive mapping of police runs.

Hamilton County Sheriff Mark Bowen said the county has provided calls for service on its own website for years but hopes Crime Reports will offer a more interactive way for residents to look at the information.

“Using the filter feature, viewers can narrow down a search or broaden it to include multiple agencies, ranges of dates, and incident types across the county,” Bowen said. “This is just one more way we can keep our citizens aware and informed of incidents and trends that may affect their lives.”

The website gathers information from the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications Center and plots the data on a map of Hamilton County. With a click or tap, residents can see general information about the incidents; addresses are given as blocks instead of specific home addresses to protect privacy.

The site is free to use and includes information from the following departments:

Arcadia Police Department

Carmel Police Department

Cicero Police Department

Fishers Police Department

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Noblesville Police Department

Sheridan Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Users can also create alerts to monitor activities in specific areas and find information about people on the Sex and Violent Offender Registry.

Bowen said he hopes the service will help residents become more aware of what’s happening around them. It also provides deputies and detectives with easy access to crime reports in order to track trends.

Residents can learn more at the CrimeReports website. The free service is also available on Android devices via the Google Play Store and Apple devices on the App Store.