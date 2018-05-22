× Matheus Leist, Indy 500 rookies honored at Fastest Rookie luncheon

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – With an average speed of 227.571 MPH on his four-lap Indy 500 qualifying run, Matheus Leist was honored as the Fastest Rookie at a luncheon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday afternoon.

The event was hosted by the American Dairy Association Indiana.

“It means a lot,” said Leist. “The team and I have worked hard for this. Big thanks to them. The car was awesome on qualifying trim.”

Leist will start 11th in next Sunday’s Indy 500, just two spots ahead of the next fastest rookie, Zachary Claman De Melo, who will go off 13th.

“We ended on a really strong note,” said Claman De Melo, “so I’m really confident. No one else has practice to get better. We’re feeling pretty good.”

“Looking forward to the race now,” said Leist. “I think we have a great car, and hopefully we can drink the milk next Sunday.”