May 2018 on historic track to be warmest on record

EVERY DAY THIS MONTH ABOVE NORMAL We are still on track for the WARMEST May on record! Tuesday marked 22 straight days above normal and 16 80-degree days. This now ties for most to date in 53 years!

Remember the COLD spring we were having? Entering May the 14th coldest on record now we drop to the middle of the pack. Warmest May in 122 years.

HUMIDITY DROPS

Behind a cold front Tuesday, the humidity lowers and we are in for a real treat temperature-wise Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The dew-point that resides in the middle 60s Tuesday afternoon will drop into the 50s by daybreak. The drier air will cool off nicely and we will have low temperatures dipping into the 50s area-wide.

SUNNY STRETCH

High pressure settles in drying us out (lowered humidity) and clearing the skies. Sunny weather is expected fort the remainder of the work week and entering the weekend. The lack of rain will show up this week with additional 80-degree days that warm with time. By Friday, Carb Day in Indianapolis, the afternoon high will be nearing 90-degrees. Plan on a rise in humidity starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Memorial Day.

RACE DAY RAIN?

It is not looking like rain will be a problem at this distance. Unstable air moves up from the south starting Saturday but at this distance it looks like a few showers and a few thunderstorms are possible mainly later in the day Sunday and Sunday evening. Trends are being monitored but at this time we are confident that the race will be rain-free. More to come as the week wears on. NOTE while the rainfall chance is 100% Saturday, Sunday and Monday – the coverage is minimal. At or below 30% Saturday and Sunday then increasing for Monday. Keep on watering! The rainfall coverage this weekend suggest most of us will MISS out on the rain.

HEATING UP