SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- There are just days left until the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, but you can feel the race week spirit without even setting foot inside the track. In the days leading up to the big race, Sherman's checking out some Indy 500 hot spots across the area. Mike's Speedway Lounge is just two blocks from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; its walls are painted like a checkered flag and it's been part of the Indy 500 scene since 1942. Sherman visited to see how for some, it's as much of a tradition as the race itself.
Mike’s Speedway Lounge welcomes race fans
