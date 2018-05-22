× Police: Woman stole $10,000 in designer eyeglasses from Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a woman in connection with a theft at an eye care business.

According to IMPD, the woman entered Community Eye Care, 7250 Clearvista Dr., around 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2017, and took 15 to 20 pairs of designer eyeglasses.

Surveillance video showed the woman placing the glasses into a bag and then leaving the store. The glasses were valued at approximately $10,000.

The woman wore a light pink winter hat, light pink jacket and pink pants with “Love Pink” written down the side. Her right arm was in a sling.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.