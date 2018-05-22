× RECIPE: Tequila Lime Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Tzatziki and Flatbread

Tequila Lime Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Tzatziki and Flatbread

Ingredients

12 oz peeled and deveined shrimp

2 pinches of salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tequila

1 ½ tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves

Tzatziki Sauce

½ English cucumber, peeled

16oz Greek yogurt

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup chopped dill fresh or frozen

1 ½ Tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp salt or to taste

1/8 tsp black pepper

Naan, Pita or any other appropriate flatbread

Directions

Season the shrimp with salt, pepper and paprika.

Heat up the grill or a skillet (cast-iron skillet preferred) and add the olive oil. Grill or sauté the garlic for a little bit before adding the shrimp. Continue to cook the shrimp until they turn slightly charred due to the high heat. Drizzle the tequila over it which will cause a flame but should quickly go out. Take off of the grill or out of the skillet and put into bowl. Add the lime juice and cilantro and stir to combine well.

Serve with flatbread and Tzatziki sauce.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Concepts