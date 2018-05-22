Spots still open for Young Men, Inc. summer empowerment camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Young Men, Inc. is empowering young men to succeed.

There are spots still open for boys ages 9-17 to join this summer's camp starting on June 4. Founder Rev. Malachi Walker and lead student counselors Jarrod Hubbard and Marques Woods stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to chat Tuesday.

Rev. Walker founded Young Men, Inc. in 1993 to give young men a path to developing stronger character, integrity, leadership skills, discipline and confidence.

Camp programs are designed to empower young men physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Hubbard and Woods say this camp changed their lives on put them on the path to being strong leaders. They are both high school juniors and oversee the camp counselors and curriculum.

To date, the camp has transformed the lives and futures of countless young boys and men. If you'd like to sign up your children, the last parent orientation is Thursday, May 24, at 7pm at Great Commission Church of God, located at 3302 Arsenal Avenue in Indianapolis.

For information on open counselor positions and how you can support the ministry, contact Rev. Walker at 317-923-7690.