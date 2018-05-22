× Ticket brokers hoping for last minute business for Indy 500 tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It may never be like the historic 100th running of the Indy 500 from two years ago where demand for tickets for that race were non-stop, but area ticket brokers are confident that their current supply of race day tickets will be gone by the time the green flag falls for this Sunday’s 102nd running of the Indy 500.

Most ticket brokers are reporting that they have a “moderate” supply of tickets for the race but hope that last minute buyers will be calling soon to secure a seat.

But what is unclear according to Mike Peduto, owner of Circle City Tickets, is whether any premium seats will be available.

“The seats for Turn 1, the Start/Finish line, those are seats that a lot of people covet and are usually snapped up pretty quick. If we get any, we can almost unload them immediately with no problem. But tickets for other parts of the track don’t always go as quick and while still pretty good spots they just don’t garner as much interest initially. But we find that those can be some great deals for people who still want to be a part of the Indy 500 experience. without spending a lot of money. ”

Peduto also added that people who don’t buy from reputable ticket brokers or from IMS directly should be leery of those sellers who want money up front before producing tickets.

And buyers should be aware of anyone offering up digital race day tickets. According to IMS Media Relations spokesperson Suzi Elliott, there are no digital tickets for race day. The only digital tickets that are offered and accepted are for Carb Day and Legends Day.