Unusually warm May rolls on and even bigger heat for upcoming weekend!

Mostly dry conditions roll on for today, as a “cool” front slowly drags across the state! This should be enough to pop a few showers or a t’shower through 6 p.m. Otherwise, another warm and muggy day underway with highs reaching the lower 80s. No severe threat expected this afternoon!

Skies clearing tonight and less humid air will slip in, allowing for a more comfortable night ahead and cooler start Wednesday morning in the middle to upper 50s. Tomorrow marks the pick of the week, as sun-filled skies and drier air will make for a spectacular day!

Hot weather is in the works this upcoming holiday weekend! Some of the hottest air of the season on the way, along with higher humidity. This will make for some VERY uncomfortable, dangerous conditions at the track beginning on Carb Day and beyond…be sure to plan on the heat and only limited storm chances to cool you off!