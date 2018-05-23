× ALDI hosting hiring event for 7 area locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – ALDI is holding a hiring event Thursday at one of their area locations on the northeast side.

The grocery company will be looking for manager trainees, shift managers and store associates.

Pay rates range from $12.35 through $22.00.

The hiring event will take place Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the ALDI located at 9505 Uptown Drive.

Here’s all seven locations that will be hiring employees:

14620 Greyhound Plaza, Carmel, IN 46032

8404 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268

9505 Uptown Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256

5235 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

6691 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46219

4470 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254

To apply, you must be 18 or older, have the ability to left 45 pounds and be able to pass a background check and drug screen.

Retail experience is preferred and management experience is preferred for manager trainees.