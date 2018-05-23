Attorney General’s Office, IMPD to discuss signs of human trafficking ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Attorney General’s Office and IMPD will host a human trafficking community awareness event this evening ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Speedway United Methodist Church where attendees will learn the signs of potential trafficking situations and proper ways to report it to law enforcement.

Representatives and volunteers with Stopover, Inc., a nonprofit organization which provides support to victims of human trafficking will also be at Wednesday’s human trafficking awareness event.

Stopover, Inc., serves as an emergency shelter and transitional housing facility for runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.

“We see that a lot, we get a lot of human trafficking youth that are kicked out or runaways,” said Courtney Modisette, the program director at Stopover, Inc.

Modisette said within the last year, the shelter has seen more than 15 human trafficking victims.

She said their latest resident affected by human trafficking never mentioned she was a victim.

“The young lady came to us, she came with one sandal, no undergarments and dirty clothes,” said Modisette. “But, what I noticed was that her nails were done, her toes were done and her hair was done, which was suspicious.”

Modisette said one of six homeless or runaway youth are either currently a victim of human trafficking or have been in the past.

She said it’s crucial to know the signs of human trafficking ahead of events like the Indy 500.

“When you have big events like the Indy 500, there are predators out there and they are going to search for very vulnerable young adults, especially teenagers," said Modisette.

Stopover, Inc., serves as an emergency shelter for youth ages 12-17 and as a transitional living facility for ages 17-21. Services are completely free.

Human Trafficking Awareness Event:

Where: Speedway United Methodist Church

5065 W. 16th St. Indianapolis, IN

When: May 23: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

To learn more about the signs of human trafficking, click here.

If you are in need of help, click here.