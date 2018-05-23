× Brownsburg man indicted on terrorism charge pleads guilty on Wednesday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – An Indiana teen who allegedly tried to flee the country and join ISIS plead guilty to terrorism charge in court today.

He was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist back in September 2016. After a hearing which started at 2 p.m., he plead guilty to the charge.

Officials stopped Akram Musleh, 18, on June 21, 2016 as he attempted to board a bus from Indianapolis to New York, where they say he planned to fly to Morocco on his way to territory controlled by ISIS. Court documents say he then planned to join the group.

He’s been in federal custody since the FBI stopped him in June 2016.

Musleh faces 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Investigation timeline