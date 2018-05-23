A new app aims to give users advance warnings of earthquakes, and its developers say it could save lives in areas that need it most. Rich Demuro met with Early Warning Labs to check out their new app and see how it works.
Developers testing out earthquake warning app
-
Powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks Hawaii’s Big Island
-
Looking for a match? Facebook is getting into the online dating game
-
Hawaii lava finally reaches the Pacific — only to create another deadly danger
-
Facebook to roll out dating features this year
-
Purdue grads create smartphone app to detect user’s intoxication level
-
-
Earthquake with 5.3 magnitude hits off coast of Southern California
-
Juvenile arrested, others sought in Cumberland online electronic sale thefts
-
Mark Zuckerberg breaks his silence on Cambridge Analytica scandal
-
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook will audit thousands of apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal
-
Facebook to notify users about Cambridge Analytica data misuse
-
-
Storms with severe potential pass through Indiana
-
App in development to help Indiana doctors fight opioid crisis
-
‘Black dot of death’ bug now affecting iPhones – here’s how to fix it