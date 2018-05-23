× Dry end to the week; hot and humid for race day weekend

Expect a cool and quiet Wednesday morning across central Indiana. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the morning commute under a mostly clear sky. Today is going to be the pick of the week! Today’s forecast is looking less humid and warm with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

The temperatures will trend above average once again, making it the 22nd day above normal for the month of May. This is the warmest May in Indianapolis in 122 years!

A high pressure system will give central Indiana a break from showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. There is going to be a lot of sunshine today and tomorrow. If you are going to be outside today, you will want to wear some sunblock! The UV index is at a 9, which means sunburn may occur in 15-20 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunscreen.

The summer-like heat is not going away anytime soon. Temperatures are going to gradually rise into weekend. Carb Day at the track will be hot and humid with highs into the upper 80s. Highs will soar into 90s on Saturday for the IPL 500 Festival Parade. The Indianapolis 500 forecast is looking mainly dry and very warm at this point. There should be several dry hours this weekend, however, a couple isolated cells may pop-up with the heat of the day on Saturday and Sunday.

We are keeping a chance for rain and storms on Memorial Day with a high near 88°. The above-normal highs will linger into the first half of the next work week.