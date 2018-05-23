× IMPD arrests woman after man stabbed to death on north side, possibly domestic related

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was stabbed to death near Crown Hill Cemetery on the north side of Indianapolis, police say.

Just after 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clarendon Road on the city’s north side on the report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, they determined an adult male was determined to be dead inside a residence.

After investigating, IMPD arrested 55-year-old Phyllis Simmons on the preliminary charge of murder.

Detectives were able to determine that this incident was possibly domestically related and not a random act.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.