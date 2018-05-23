× Indiana Department of Education releases statewide teacher survey

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently released its statewide teacher survey. Aimed toward all K-12 classroom educators in Indiana, the survey will provide the necessary information to help guide future legislative priorities and professional development opportunities.

“Indiana is full of hard-working and dedicated teachers who spend every day devoted to the success of our students,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. “As a former classroom teacher, I know firsthand the importance of a great support system. This survey will allow us to hear directly from those serving in classrooms across our state and help guide what we do to support and uplift our teachers.”

Under the Office of Educator Effectiveness, IDOE ,worked to develop the statewide teacher survey. The survey will provide comprehensive data to help drive legislative priorities related to teacher compensation and employment factors. In addition, the information received will also help craft professional development opportunities at the local and state levels. The survey is open to all Indiana K-12 classroom teachers and closes June 15, 2018.