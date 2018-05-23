× Indiana State Police to show zero tolerance with seat belt laws during national campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- With the unofficial start of the summer season beginning this Memorial Day holiday weekend , the highways will fill with families on their way to start their summer vacations. To help keep drivers and passengers stay safe, the Indiana State Police are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. Aimed at enforcing seat belt usage to help keep families safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place May 21 through June 3, concurrent with the busy travel season.

“Buckling up is something that should become second nature,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “Besides that. Buckling up is the law. The consequences of not buckling up is real and can include the loss of life. Often, this tragedy could have been prevented with the use of a seat belt. No excuses, buckle up!”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half (48%) of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained. At night from 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m., that number soared to 56 percent of those killed. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Indiana, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.00.

“In 2016, almost twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females, with lower belt use rates, too. Of the males killed in crashes in 2016, more than half (52%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 40 percent were not buckled up.

“If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive or ride, please ask them to consider changing their habits,” said Indiana State Police First Sergeant Rich Myers. “Help us spread this life-saving message before a friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up—every trip, every time.”