Indianapolis FOP to announce recommendations in wake of merit board decision on Aaron Bailey shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police will announce recommendations following the IMPD Merit Board’s decision to clear two officers who killed Aaron Bailey.

Earlier this month, the merit board voted to allow IMPD Officers Carlton Howard and Michal Dinnsen, who shot and killed unarmed man Aaron Bailey, to keep their jobs.

Police said in June 2017, Bailey fled from a traffic stop. The officers shot him when they thought he was reaching for a gun, but no weapon was found. The merit board voted 5-2 to clear the officers.

The board’s decision drew outcry from some community members, and Bailey’s family is also questioning how the case and investigation were handled.

The FOP says they will announce a series of recommendations for the future of the merit board during a news conference at 1 p.m. today.

On Monday, Indianapolis City-County councilors also discussed changes to the merit board, saying they will consider a proposal to change the makeup of the police merit board.