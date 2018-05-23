× ISP searching for 2 men after 22-year-old man found dead in Miami County woods

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a 22-year-old Summitville man’s death.

Ethan Cain and Joshua Kean are wanted in connection with Drake Smith’s death after mushroom hunters found his body in Miami County woods.

Detectives say Smith’s body was in the woods, on the Okie Pinkie Trail, for less than 12 hours. Witnesses reported to investigators that Smith was last seen at a friend’s house on Friday night around 11 o’clock.

Ethan Cain, 21, of Marion, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He faces charges of murder, obstruction of justice and theft.

Joshua Kean, 23, of Lafontaine, is 6’0″ and weighs around 250 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kean faces charges for assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and theft.

ISP confirms Cain and Kean are not the mushroom hunters who found Smith’s body.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, called 911 and report their location.