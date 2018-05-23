× It’s official – James Hinchcliffe won’t race in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s official – fan favorite James Hinchcliffe will not race in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. There was specualtion that he might still race after being cut on Bump Day, but the IndyCar driver said that won’t happen. He said his team exhausted all options to get him into the race

He released a statement on Twitter this afternoon saying there are no excuses. They simply didn’t get their job done.

You can read his full statement below.