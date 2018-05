Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Indy 500 just days away, we have the story behind the very small racing team competing for the second time. Juncos Racing is shocking a lot of people and this morning we are answering the question - How did they get to where they are today? Team Owners Ricardo and Danielle Juncos join us along with driver Kyle Kaiser.

