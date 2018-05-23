Make this 7-layer buffalo chicken dip for your Memorial Day cookout
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Not everyone can be the grill master at your Memorial Day cookout—someone needs to make the appetizers! So bring this 7-Layer Buffalo Chicken Dip to your party.
7-Layer Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ingredients
1st layer
- 1 (16-ounce) can refried beans
- 1/4 cup buffalo sauce
2nd layer
- 2 (8-ounce) blocks Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup ranch dressing
- 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing (you can use all ranch if you don’t have blue cheese)
3rd layer
- 2 cups chicken, shredded
- 2/3 cups buffalo sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4th – 7th layers
- 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
- 2/3 cups grilled or roasted corn kernels
- 5 strips bacon, crumbled
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- Tortilla chips or celery sticks for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray baking dish with nonstick spray. I used an 8×8 glass casserole dish so you can see the layers.
- Stir together the refried beans and wing sauce. Spread it in the baking dish as the first layer.
- Mix together the cream cheese, ranch dressing, and blue cheese dressing. Gently spread it on top of the refried beans.
- Mix together the chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Spread it on top of the cream cheese layer.
- Bake for 15 minutes minutes.
- Top it with blue cheese crumbles immediately when it comes out of oven.
- Layer corn, bacon, and green onions on top.
- Serve with tortilla chips or celery sticks