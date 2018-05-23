More than 2 dozen dogs, rabbit found living in ‘squalid conditions’ in Indiana home

PAXTON, Ind. – A tip led state police to search a home in western Indiana where they found more than two dozen animals living in squalor.

Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in Paxton. Police obtained the warrant after the Humane Society of Sullivan County received a tip about the location and relayed the information to state police.

Investigators found 26 dogs and a rabbit that were living in squalid conditions. The pets suffered from skin mites, eye infections and were filthy. The property and buildings where they lived smelled like urine and feces, police said.

Police said two dead animals were so decomposed that investigators couldn’t determine their animal type.

The woman who lives there, Heather Renee Allen, 44, was arrested on eight preliminary misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

Workers with the Humane Society removed the animals from the property and took them to their facility.