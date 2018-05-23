Police investigating fatal box truck crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver died early Wednesday morning after a box truck crashed on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the box truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash near 38th Street and Layman Avenue. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the truck was heading eastbound on 38th Street when it went off the road. They were still investigating why the truck left the roadway.

The crash closed 38th Street in both directions for accident reconstruction and cleanup.