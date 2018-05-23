× Police looking for local woman after multiple probation violations related to neglect case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have issued a warrant for an Indianapolis woman after she reportedly has had multiple probation violations related to a child neglect and drug case.

Brittany Spears, 25, of Indianapolis, was originally arrested in July 2016 during a traffic stop 400 block of E. Hanna Ave.

She was convicted and sentenced for being under the influence of drugs while her 18-month-old daughter was in the car. Spears took a plea agreement and was sentenced to probation on charges of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance and driving while suspended.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for her arrest on May 4 after she has reportedly committed multiple probation violations.

If you see her, you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.